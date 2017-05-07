Fast and lightweight Futek LCB200 rod end load cells

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The new Futek LCB200 is a rod end load cell available in tension and compression models, and designed for applications involving inline actuators or hydraulic jacks with male/female threads.

Featuring low deflection, the LCB200 rod end load cell can easily thread in-line into a threaded rod actuator. Built from robust 17-4ph stainless steel, and weighing approximately 99 grams, this load cell model is well suited for mid-range capacity requirements (453.6kg – 1361kg), offering high endurance and excellent accuracy in these applications.

Key features and benefits of Futek LCB200 rod end load cells include high accuracy and high stiffness; nonlinearity of ±0.5%; bridge resistance of 1000 ohms; deflection of 0.001” nominal; metal foil strain gauge technology; external matched output and Teflon cable options available; and choice of tension and compression versions.

The standard LCB200 rod end load cell can be modified or customised to meet customer requirements.

Futek can provide signal conditioned displays or their VCal portable system for users seeking a complete system solution. Futek’s VCal portable system brings easy-to-use system verification directly to the customer, enabling on-site verification and calibration of their products. Futek LCB Series is also available with TEDS/ IEEE1451.4 option.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.