IPETRONIK's X-LINK device series has been extended by a fast 6-channel measurement module for RLDA and STG applications. As a member of the X-family, Mx-STG2 6 supports TEDS (Transducer Electronic Data Sheet) sensors just as Mx-SENS2 8, Mx-SENS2 4 and Sx-STG do.

Compared to CAN-based devices, users benefit from a much faster LAN connection. The XCP on Ethernet architecture supports a high number of devices, covering more than 100 channels within a system. Moreover, channel data rates up to 100 k samples/s enable RLDA applications that would commonly request high-dynamic measurements. Software integration is ensured by the IPEmotion Plug-In IPETRONIK-X V02.04 and the IPEaddon INCA V05.07 supporting ETAS INCA 7.1 and INCA 7.2.

Key features include 6 fast analogue signal inputs for voltage/STG; 6 dual sensor excitations (up to +/-5 V, +/-45 mA); offset and target adjust functions, shunt check; internal resistors for bridge completion selectable; hardware-filter can be switched off; TEDS Class 2 support; measurement data output via XCP on Ethernet or CAN; complete galvanic isolation (inputs, CAN, Ethernet, power supply); designed for automotive applications; tool-less module to module connection; and ruggedised and compact modules for harsh environments.

Worldwide, IPETRONIK measurement channels and data loggers are in continuous operation in harsh climatic conditions and used in long-term testing applications, providing dependable data acquisition for drivetrain, engine cooling and HVAC among many more.

IPETRONIK is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.