Dytran’s new triaxial accelerometer for high temperature vibration monitoring

Dytran Instruments has introduced a new triaxial accelerometer for vibration monitoring in high temperature environments. Dytran is a leading manufacturer of piezoelectric and DC MEMS accelerometers, force and pressure transducers and associated electronics.

Dytran’s Model 3443C is a triaxial charge mode vibration monitoring system weighing just 10 grams but capable of operating under extreme temperatures with the assurance of high reliability, durability and accuracy.

Key features of Dytran 3443C triaxial accelerometers include operating temperatures up to +260°C; ceramic shear sensing elements mounted in hermetically sealed, lightweight titanium housing; two Ø.15 through-holes provided for mounting; 10-32 radial connectors; and 2.7 pC/g sensitivity.

The Dytran 3443C is ideal for use in a variety of vibration monitoring applications including engine vibration studies, exhaust system analysis, industrial vibration monitoring, and general purpose high temperature vibration monitoring.

Dytran Instruments, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.