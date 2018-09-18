Search
Dytran’s new IEPE accelerometers for HUMS and flight test applications

By Metromatics 18 September 2018
Supplier News
article image Dytran Model 3168D2 IEPE accelerometer
Dytran 3168D2 is a new single-axis IEPE quartz accelerometer featuring a thru-hole design for 360-degree cable orientation.

Ideal for HUMS and flight test applications, Model 3168D2 incorporates mechanical and electrical filters that effectively eliminate ultra-high frequency energy that can cause signal saturation (common in high-speed gearbox applications). The filters also act as a barrier to ‘zero shift’ phenomena in the data by protecting the sensing element from high amplitude, high-frequency mechanical impacts. In addition, the filters suppress the natural frequency of the sensor to ensure correct ‘in-band’ vibration measurements during all test applications.

Key features of Model 3168D2 IEPE quartz accelerometers include a sensing element internally isolated from the outer case to prevent ground loops and enclosed by a Faraday shield to prevent EMI/RFI interference; 10 mV/g sensitivity and 1Hz to 10,000Hz (±3dB) frequency range; rugged, stainless steel case hermetically sealed for reliable operation in high humidity or wet environments; and integral Teflon cable terminating in twisted pair shielded flying leads and available in various lengths.

Model 3168D2 IEPE accelerometers find application in high-frequency aircraft/ airframe vibration monitoring; Health and Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS); transmission vibration measurements; and any general-purpose, high energy applications where signal saturation, shock overload and zero shift are potentially affecting signal integrity.

Metromatics is the distributor for Dytran Instruments, Inc. in Australia and New Zealand.

