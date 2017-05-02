Dytran’s 3543A high temperature IEPE triaxial accelerometer

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Dytran Instruments, Inc. introduces their first high temperature, 100mV/g, internally electrically isolated triaxial accelerometer designed to withstand temperatures up to 160°C. Dytran is a leading manufacturer of piezoelectric and DC MEMS accelerometers, force and pressure transducers, and associated electronics.

Model 3543A accelerometer is the first 100mV/g isolated triaxial sensor from Dytran that can withstand high temperatures up to 160°C for continuous use. The accelerometer’s case isolated sensors can be safely placed in the hotter sections under the hood, making them ideal for the general measurement of vibration in all types of hot test conditions.

Featuring IEPE power and standard cables, the sensor eliminates the need for a charge mode sensor, resulting in a more straightforward setup.

Key features of Model 3543A triaxial accelerometers include a 10-32 stud mount, 1/4-28 four-pin industry standard connector, and acceleration range of 50Gs.

The accelerometer finds application in modal and structural analysis, NVH, squeak and rattle, and general purpose high temperature triaxial vibration measurements.

Metromatics is the distributor for Dytran Instruments, Inc. in Australia and New Zealand.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.