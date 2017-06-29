Dytran releases new powerful 6DOF vibration recorder

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Dytran Instruments, Inc introduces the VibraCorder II, a new 6DOF vibration recorder featuring a compact yet powerful design that can capture critical data and solve problems on the go.

Dytran’s Model 4401A2 6DOF vibration recorder uses a built-in triaxial MEMS accelerometer and triaxial gyroscope to measure and record acceleration and orientation in three orthogonal directions as well as roll, pitch and yaw. The easily installed, user-configurable software supplied with the device optimises data collection while built-in firmware handles acceleration in three axes as well as gyroscope data on the removable MicroSD card.

Key features of VibraCorder II vibration recorders include multiple recording regimes (free run, triggered event, triggered free run, auto stop, etc.); several sampling rates available up to 4280 Hz; environmentally sealed design with IP65 rating; plate and screws for mounting; rechargeable LiPo battery or external power from 8-32 VDC; software controlled relay for the operation of external components such as cameras, indicator lights, and other accessories; multi-day recording capabilities; low battery indicator with emergency file save feature; and available in ±16g range.

The software allows immediate data retrieval from the MicroSD card to the computer screen; easy cursor operation for data selection, zoom and cursor alignment; one press of a button snapshot; data overlay; anti-alias filtering; real time stamp; oversampling; Time Synchronous Averaging; FFT analysis; and data export.

The VibraCorder II vibration recorder is ideal for diverse application environments, including automotive, vibration testing, remote vibration measurement, rotating machinery diagnostics, impact testing, sports equipment, safety equipment, recreational vehicles, transportation monitoring, playground testing, suspension testing as well as spacecraft over-road transportation.

Metromatics is the distributor in Australia and New Zealand for Dytran Instruments, Inc.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.