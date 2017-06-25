Dytran releases miniature, low noise triaxial accelerometers

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The Dytran Series 3263A is a new range of triaxial accelerometers that display miniature, lightweight, low noise and high frequency characteristics, making them ideal for diverse test applications. Dytran Instruments, Inc is a leading manufacturer of piezoelectric and DC MEMS accelerometers, force and pressure transducers and associated electronics.

Measuring just 01.22cm L x 1.22cm W x 1.12cm H, and weighing only 5.6 grams, Dytran’s robust 3263A accelerometer minimises mass loading effects with its small footprint and low mass.

Key features include a high resonance frequency, allowing for extended frequency response up to 10 kHz; 10, 50 or 100 mV/g sensitivities; and TEDS capable models. The 3263A sensor’s nominal sensitivity of 100 mV/g greatly simplifies any NVH test setup due to the integrated triaxial package with a single 4-pin connector, which minimises the number of cables required, in addition to benefits such as the single point of reference for all axes and low noise operation.

The 3263A accelerometer series is hermetically sealed within a titanium housing, making it ideal for harsh environments prevalent in NVH testing, such as undercarriage trials or environmental exposure testing for external automotive structures.

Dytran Series 3263A triaxial accelerometers are used in a broad range of test applications such as NVH, squeak and rattle, modal analysis, structural dynamics testing and general purpose triaxial vibration measurements.

Metromatics is the distributor in Australia and New Zealand for Dytran Instruments, Inc.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.