Dytran releases high temperature charge mode accelerometer

Dytran Instruments, Inc. announces the release of a new range of high temperature, isolated, charge mode accelerometers featuring an ultra-miniature size. Dytran is a leading manufacturer of piezoelectric and DC MEMS accelerometers, force and pressure transducers and associated electronics.

Measuring just 8.89mm L X 8.89mm Ø X 6.096mm H, Dytran’s new 3310A accelerometer can be easily mounted in areas with a very small footprint. The 3310A’s high output, low capacitance, thermally stable single crystal material improves temperature stability, allowing for operation in high temperature (up to +260°C) environments. This model’s low thermal coefficient of sensitivity means the sensor sensitivity doesn’t change much with changing temperature.

Key features of Dytran’s new 3310A miniature accelerometers include latest planar shear technology generating clean low noise signals; permanently bonded in an anodised aluminium isolation cup that electrically isolates the case from the mounting surface, preventing ground loop interference; low mass and high crystal stiffness allowing the sensor to measure high frequency vibrations with very little error; titanium case packaging; lightweight at only 1.8 grams; sensitivity of 1.0 - 1.3 pC/g, and installed using adhesives or mounting wax; and specially designed Dytran 3-56 coaxial connector, which mates with a supplied replacement cable, terminating to a 10-32 jack.

Some test applications for model 3310A include: Environmental Stress Screening (ESS), mechanical shock testing, shock and vibration testing of small lightweight specimens (such as printed circuit boards), product response testing, and general purpose high temperature vibration measurements where space is at a premium, among many more.

Metromatics is the distributor in Australia and New Zealand for Dytran Instruments, Inc.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.