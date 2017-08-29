Dytran 7576A family of analogue 6DOF motion sensors

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Dytran Instruments, Inc. has introduced a robust family of analogue 6DOF vibration accelerometers for use in a range of motion testing applications.

Series 7576A is a family of high performance, analogue 6DOF (six degrees of freedom) motion sensors containing three MEMS-based single axis accelerometers and three MEMS-based gyros to monitor the translational and rotational components of motion at the same physical point. This helps determine the location of the centre of rotation of a rigid body inside space.

Compact and cost effective, Dytran’s new titanium sealed sensors meet some of the most challenging real-world 6DOF application needs, including laboratory weather-exposed test track and laboratory environmental simulation condition.

Key features of Series 7576A 6DOF motion sensors include separate MEMS chip utilised for each acceleration and angular rate channel; high drive, low-impedance buffering for measuring acceleration and angular velocity in commercial and industrial environments; variety of ranges to accommodate different motion applications; and sensors powered by any power supply capable of producing voltages from 5 to 30 VDC with at least 12 mA of current.

Depending on the measurement, the voltage output from the sensor can swing around 2.5 Volts, as low as 0 volts and as high as 5 Volts.

Series 7576A 6DOF motion sensors find use in a broad range of test applications such as vehicle dynamics, ride and handling, roll over, automotive safety, aerospace testing, large machinery including industrial off-road, aircraft flight dynamics, aircraft ground test, helicopter evaluation, amusement ride, and playground surface investigation.

A leading manufacturer of piezoelectric and DC MEMS accelerometers, force and pressure transducers and associated electronics, Dytran is distributed by Metromatics in Australia and New Zealand.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.