Dytran 5340B2 for simplified vibration testing

The VibraScout 3D vibration measurement system from Dytran Instruments, Inc. features a USB digital triaxial accelerometer combining a MEMS accelerometer with a microcontroller to create an intelligent sensor. Dytran is a leading manufacturer of piezoelectric and DC MEMS accelerometers, force and pressure transducers and associated electronics.

VibraScout’s Model 5340B2 is an innovative solution for fast, portable and cost-effective vibration surveys and data acquisition. Easy-to-install software allows for real-time, three-directional vibration data acquisition (including static inclination) along with real-time temperature monitoring. The system will store acceleration and temperature information, display real-time scrolling plots of acceleration data in Min, Max and Mean, and log real-time data to a delimited file for importing into Excel. Additionally, the vibration measurement system has auto and smart triggering modes and digital filters to improve signal/noise ratio, and also performs real-time compression to Fast Fourier Transform (FFT).

Key features of Model 5340B2 3D vibration measurement system include post-processing analysis applied to record data from VibraScout sensor; test log to display RMS, Max, Min, and pk-pk plots for overall recorded data; ‘Scope Preview’ feature for data playback; single and double integration for velocity and displacement calculation; user defined filters for each individual channel; FFT and octave analysis; multi-channel overlays; and one-click export of all plots and text files to data file directory.

The accelerometer contains a variable capacitance (VC) MEMS chip (200g range) with USB interface. Once the software is loaded onto the PC or laptop, the standard USB protocol handles all the sensor communications with the PC, with no external power required for the sensor, which is simply plugged into the USB port. The sensor is hermetically sealed in a titanium housing weighing just 17 grams, allowing it to be used in harsh environments from test tracks to field monitoring. The frequency range of the VibraScout is 0 Hz (DC) to 1,100 Hz. Units can withstand 10,000g shock.

The Model 5340B2 system consists of: Model 7543B2, USB powered triaxial accelerometer, 200g; Model 6330A15, 15-foot cable assembly, 4-pin to USB; Model 6247A1 mounting screws (6-32); Model 6688 mounting screws (M3); and Model 9008 Software Toolkit.

Applications of VibraScout 3D vibration measurement system: Develop ‘Pass/Fail’ criteria for vibration or shock-based ‘end of line’ acceptance testing; Product graphics, charts and data for reports and white papers; Document ‘before-and-after’ condition to assess effectiveness of design changes; Perform ride quality and other ‘whole body’ human response studies; Complete university engineering degree coursework and thesis papers; Establish the basis for a simplified machinery condition monitoring program; Quickly quantify and pinpoint sources of unwanted vibration; Measure tilt angles on heavy equipment, construction sites, and structures.

Dytran Instruments, Inc. is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics . For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.