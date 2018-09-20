Dytran model 3525A3 is a new single-axis, IEPE, hermetically sealed, quartz accelerometer with a built-in impedance converting amplifier, capable of operating continuously at high temperatures up to 200°C.

Uniquely designed internal electronics in the Dytran 3525A3 allow shock and vibration to be measured in high-temperature applications without the need for external charge amplifiers, thus, reducing the cost and complexity of high-temperature testing. Dytran has tested 3525A3 sensor lots at 200°C for 1500+ continuous hours in a thermal HALT/HASS chamber as part of the successful qualification.



Key features of Dytran 3525A3 high temperature IEPE accelerometers include inverted quartz sensing element utilised to minimise the unwanted effects of base strain on the accelerometer signal; use of quartz providing long term thermal stability and a low thermal coefficient of sensitivity; and small, low mass, hermetically-sealed, stainless steel housing perfect for use in locations inaccessible to larger high temperature accelerometers.

Model 3525A3 finds use in the down-hole oil industry, environmental test chambers, HALT/HASS chambers for control, automotive applications including engine and exhaust hot zones, as well as any general purpose high temperature IEPE application.



Available with a sensitivity of 10 mV/g and a 5 to 10,000 Hz frequency range (±5%), model 3525A3 features a top mounted 10-32 micro coaxial connector and is installed using an integral 10-32 mounting stud.

Metromatics is the distributor for Dytran Instruments, Inc. in Australia and New Zealand.