Dytran 3493A miniature IEPE triaxial accelerometers

Dytran Instruments, Inc. announces the release of Series 3493A, an innovative range of ultra miniature, low noise IEPE triaxial accelerometers. Dytran is a leading manufacturer of piezoelectric and DC MEMS accelerometers, force and pressure transducers and associated electronics.

Characterised by its miniature size (0.762 L X 0.6096 W X 0.6604cm H) and weighing only 0.9 grams, Dytran Series 3493A can be easily mounted in spaces that are inaccessible to other types of triaxial accelerometers.

The new accelerometer utilises a J-FET amplifier, demonstrating a considerably lower noise floor (and therefore better resolution) than MOSFET-based IEPE devices. Improved signal-to-noise ratio makes it ideal for applications where very low vibration amplitudes are being measured and maximum resolution is required.

In each of the three orthogonal axes, the instrument generates a voltage proportional to vibration by stressing a ‘planar shear’ type, self-generating crystal element structure inside the sensor housing. Featuring very low mass and high crystal stiffness, the accelerometer is able to have a resonant frequency greater than 30 kHz. As a result, it can be used to measure high frequency vibration with very little error.

Key features of Dytran Series 3493A miniature IEPE triaxial accelerometers include titanium case packaging; choice of two sensitivities (5mV/g and 10mV/g); and integral multi conductor, shielded cable design terminated with a 4-pin, ¼-28 threaded connector designed to mate with several models of extension cables for connection to IEPE power sources.

Series 3493A miniature IEPE triaxial accelerometers find application in shock and vibration testing of small lightweight specimens (such as printed circuit boards), product response testing, modal and structural analysis; and general purpose triaxial vibration testing, among many more.

Metromatics is the distributor in Australia and New Zealand for Dytran Instruments, Inc.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.