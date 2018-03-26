Search
Dytran 2006M1 IEPE acoustic pressure sensor

26 March 2018
The Dytran 2006M1 is an ATEX certified, IEPE high intensity acoustic pressure sensor designed for pressure monitoring, acoustic studies and leak detection in industrial environments.

The hermetically sealed acoustic pressure sensors offer a sensitivity of 1,000 mV/psi and can measure dynamic pressure phenomena of up to 5 psi at frequencies over 21 kHz.

Key features of the Dytran 2006M1 IEPE acoustic pressure sensor include a quartz sensing element operating in compression mode; rugged stainless steel housing; robust 2-pin 5/8 axial connector; acceleration compensated design minimising the effects of vibration on the output signal; and hermetically sealed construction for reliable operation in high humidity and dirty environments.

The internally ground-isolated Dytran 2006M1 is ATEX certified for hazardous area applications.

Dytran 2006M1 IEPE acoustic pressure sensors find application in industrial acoustic studies; industrial pressure pulsations; pipeline leak detection; and general purpose industrial pressure monitoring.

Dytran Instruments is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255. 

