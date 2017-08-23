Search
Dual channel mini PCI Express MIL-STD-1553 interface card

By Metromatics 23 August 2017
Alta Data's MPCIE2-1553 a full size F2 mini PCI Express interface card
Alta Data Technologies introduces the MPCIE2-1553, a full size F2 mini PCI Express interface card for MIL-STD-1553 networks.

Providing 1-2 dual redundant 1553B channels, the new interface card is available in Dual (BM/BM or mRT/BM) or Full Function (BC/mRT/BM) models. The MPCIE2-1553 is designed around Alta’s advanced protocol engine (PE), AltaCore and includes Alta’s modular software development kit, AltaAPI.

Based on the industry leading AltaCore-1553 PE, the MPCIE2-1553 card provides advanced MIL-STD-1553 capabilities for embedded, COM Express and notebook/portable systems. A native PCI Express design has been implemented for increased performance and MSI interrupt support, with Alta taking the extra design effort to implement signal capture (o-scope on the first channel).

The new MPCIE2-1553 mini PCI Express card provides advanced interface and test capabilities, and the AltaAPI, AltaView-1553 analyser and Altar Val RT validation software tools are the latest in modular, portable technologies. These new products help users achieve significant savings in integration and test times.

The A/D signal capture, signal generators, advanced BIT and dual temperature sensors are industry-leading features not found on other products. Additionally, single-card combination ARINC and 1553 PCI Express configurations, and Ethernet converter products (ENET) provide real-time 1553 or ARINC connectivity without processors or thick IP stacks.

Alta Data is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

Please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

