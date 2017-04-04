DEWESoft's new VIBRO-KIT for simulating rotating machinery measurements

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

DEWESoft introduces the VIBRO-KIT, a compact new tool for simulating rotating machinery measurements.

Featuring a solid aluminium construction, the VIBRO-KIT consists of a small electric motor, a bearing, two optical strip-tape angle sensors, two encoders and a spring on one side. The RPM can be controlled manually with a turn knob, with the user even able to define ramps and cycles on the built-in display. An external analogue voltage (or PWM signal) can be used to control the RPM.

DEWESoft's new VIBRO-KIT is recommended for educational settings, such as schools and university laboratories.

Similar to all DEWESoft interfaces, the software is automatically selected based on the application being used. Place an accelerometer in various positions and measure the vibration level, display the result in the FFT analyser, and check Global Level, RMS, and Peak-Peak. The powerful cursors allow easy determination of maximum amplitudes as well as the harmonics and sideband modulations. Vary the RPM and display the time history data in the 3D FFT waterfall graph.

The order tracking module can be used to separate engine-based harmonics (orders) from structural resonances by performing a run-up or coast-down through the entire RPM range. Extract single orders and see their contribution to the overall vibration level.

For angle-based measurements, use one of the angle-sensors as a base, and calculate the rotational vibrations. The spring will create heavy torsional vibrations, which can be analysed up to very high precision at high RPM with DEWESoft’s super-counters hardware.

DEWESoft's new VIBRO-KIT can be used for vibration measurement, FFT waterfall, order tracking, bearing fault detection, torsional vibration, rotational vibration, balancing, and angle-based measurements.

DEWESoft is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.