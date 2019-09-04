DEWESoft’s single-channel KRYPTON ONE data acquisition modules

DEWESoft introduces KRYPTON ONE, the world's smallest single-channel data acquisition module for field testing in harsh environments. This DAQ system will survive extreme temperatures, water spray or submersion, high shock, and extreme vibrations.

Hostile environments have always presented a major challenge for test engineers making precise scientific measurements. With most data acquisition instruments on the market designed for laboratory or factory floor environments, it was difficult to carry out measurements in harsh environments.

DEWESoft invented multi-channel KRYPTON data acquisition modules to address this particular gap in the market. Offering up to 16 channels each, these modules were designed with IP67 degree of protection, built robust as well as operable in extreme temperatures anywhere from -40° to 85°C and 100% humidity.

KRYPTON modules communicate with each other using EtherCAT protocol over a single thin cable that provides data, synchronisation and power, which can be daisy-chained and spread out over 100 metres from node to node.

KRYPTON modules were quickly adopted by test engineers who mounted them right up against running car and aircraft engines, or any place with extreme temperatures. Humidity was obviously no issue for a product that could be completely submerged underwater.

However, despite the small size of the multi-channel modules in the KRYPTON series, customers sought even more modularity, but without compromising the incredible environmental specifications.

Following intensive development and testing, DEWESoft has announced a whole new series of KRYPTON modules called the KRYPTON ONE, featuring all of the same environmental robustness as the multi-channel series but allowing the placement of the conditioner as close to the sensor as possible, even in extremely hostile environments such as an engine compartment. This results in the shortest possible sensor cables, improving signal quality.

These tiny single-channel modules measure just 62 x 56 x 29 mm and are machined from an aluminium brick. After the industrial-grade electronics are installed, the units are then sealed with thermally conductive and electrically isolating rubber. Units are waterproof and can withstand shocks up to 100G. KRYPTON ONE modules provide assured IP67 protection against water, dust, and other elements.

Key features of KRYPTON ONE data acquisition modules include single-channel architecture allowing a maximum sample rate of 40 kS/s; all analogue modules fully isolated; 100G shock rating and high vibration rankings; completely submersible and IP67 protected against spray, salt and more with perfect sealing; and operating temperature range from -40°C to 85°C.

The fast EtherCAT interface runs at 100Mbps Full-Duplex bus speed, providing for 6MB/s to 10MB/s data throughput per chain. All modules on the chain, which can be spread out as far as 100 metres between nodes, are precisely synchronised. With the use of EtherCAT to interconnect and control the KRYPTON series, the entire KRYPTON product line can be used with any third-party EtherCAT master for real-time applications.

KRYPTON ONE was recently selected for The Product of the Month Award by NASA Tech Briefs Magazine.

DEWESoft is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.