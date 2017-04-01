DEWESoft’s new high density data acquisition unit for harsh conditions

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

DEWESoft has introduced a new waterproof high density data acquisition model built specifically for accurate measurement applications in harsh conditions.

Designed for applications in diverse industries including military, mining and automotive, the new SIRIUSwe-HD-16xSTGS IP67 EtherCAT unit features a watertight design, offers fanless operation with improved natural convection heat dissipation, and has an IP65/IP67 rating.

Key features of DEWESoft’s new data acquisition unit include an operating temperature range of -40°C to +50°C; EtherCAT or USB interface; low power consumption of 14W in voltage mode and 24W with 350R load@10V Exc and isolated power to the motherboard (channel to channel is not isolated); and lightweight at only 2.720kg and measuring 282mm W x 160mm D x 85mm H.

Connectors include LEMO EGJ.1T.308 & EGG.1T.308 for EtherCAT; USB type B with Push-Pull flange; analogue inputs 16x STGS standard pinout; and DSUB9 standard IP65/ IP67 rated.

DEWESoft is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.