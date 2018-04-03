DEWESoft’s 64-bit DAQ software simplifying everyday measurements

DEWESoft’s powerful data acquisition software is now available in a 64-bit version, designed to maximise the resources available in modern computers.

Easy to use and loaded with functionality, DEWESoft X3 comes with the assurance of zero hidden costs, and is available through a special licensing model that ensures free lifetime upgrades. The X3 is available to all users of DEWESoft instruments free of charge.

With the DEWESoft X3 64-bit version, users can expect better performance in large-scale applications, and will be able to use more channels, math modules and memory, export more data and have a clearer overview of signals on visual controls.

The user interface has been enhanced to make the program more modern, user-friendly and intuitive. Major improvements have also been made in the grid system, which is now unified across standard modules. Users are offered a comprehensive overview of channels, allowing them a range of customisation options and a wide array of convenient shortcut features.

Key features of DEWESoft X3 data acquisition software include 64-bit version for an unlimited number of channels and use of all installed memory in the computer; user interface improvements with fresh new look; improved graphs and better tick marks and axis for superior handling; power module reworked with major speed improvement (SP1); steps recorder for bug reporting; setup lock to a license allowing system integrators to sell setups; encryption of setup and data files; and multithreaded trigger allowing faster calculation.

DEWESoft is a best-in-class provider of data measurement devices and is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.