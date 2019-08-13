DEWESoft modal and inertial shakers for modal and vibration testing

DEWESoft presents the full range of modal and inertial shakers with integrated and easy-to-use amplifiers.

Modal and inertial shakers come with an integrated amplifier and signal generator; trunnion and handles for great positioning; integrated screen (only with an integrated signal generator); and a small amplifier box for inertial shakers.

Permanent magnet shakers

Permanent magnet shakers are compact, lightweight and powerful general purpose shakers, which can be used for modal and vibration testing. They come with an integrated amplifier and sine wave generator where frequency can be adjusted from 1 Hz to 15,000 Hz. Permanent magnet shakers are used for vibration testing, shock testing, sensor calibration, separation and compacting of powders, fatigue and resonance testing, velocity transducer or high speed actuator and mechanical impedance measurement.

Modal shakers

DEWESoft’s modal shakers are ideal for high frequency excitation content or when signal controlled testing is desired. These can go up to 15,000 Hz and provide force levels up to 440N with a maximum 25mm stroke. Lightweight, durable, portable, easy to use, and adjustable using the through-hole armature, DEWESoft modal shakers cover a wide range of structures for dynamic characterisation from electronic boards and sub components to machinery, vehicles, aircraft and even construction.

Electrodynamic shakers

Usually used in modal testing and in the flight tests of aircraft, electrodynamic shakers are traditional shakers that are not portable and the attachment process takes time. However, DEWESoft inertial shakers are easily mounted and have great mobility with their compact and lightweight design. They can be mounted at any angle and provide a low friction guided bearing. Inertial shakers are used for testing car chassis, squeaks, rattle testing in cars, civil engineering, prototype testing, building structures, ship flight decks, floor loading resonances, helicopters, rotor simulation, submarines and vibration cancellation systems.

DEWESoft is a best in class provider of data measurement devices and is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au, or call (07) 3868-4255.