DEWESoft expands Krypton line to add 6xSTG DAQ modules

DEWESoft has expanded their Krypton product line to add the new 6xSTG DAQ module. Engineered precisely to operate flawlessly in the harshest of conditions such as heat, dust, mud, water and snow, Krypton DAQ modules are shock-proof and vibration-proof.

Krypton DAQ modules are also completely waterproof, being milled from a block of aluminium and then filled with rubber.

The universal STG 10V amplifier runs with a sample rate that reaches up to 20 kHz per channel. Inputs are compatible with DSI adapters, which can additionally support IEPE/ICP sensors, LVDTs, charge, thermocouple and more.

Technical Specifications:

Input channels - 6 channels, voltage, full bridge strain, ½ bridge strain, ¼ bridge strain; input signals - voltage: ±10 V, ±1 V, ±100 mV, ±10 mV, compatible with DSI adapters; input connector - DSUB9; sampling rate - simultaneous 100...20000 S/sec per channel (software-selectable); overvoltage protection - ln+ to ln-: 50 V continuous, 200 V peak (10 msec); input accuracy - ±0.03% of reading, ±0.02% of range, ±0.1 mV; bridge connection types - full bridge strain, ½ bridge strain, ¼ bridge strain (3-wire); weight - 1100 g; slice dimensions - 213 x 54 x 56 mm.

DEWESoft is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.