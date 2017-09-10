Search
Data acquisition and control come closer with DEWESoft’s R8RT

By Metromatics 10 September 2017
Supplier News
DEWESoft brings the worlds of data acquisition and control even closer together by creating a brand new version of the R8 called R8RT, where RT stands for Real-Time.

By including an additional EtherCAT slave port on the backplane of the new R8RT, DEWESoft allows users to access real time data directly from the data acquisition system via the EtherCAT slaves, completely bypassing the computer.

Conventionally, bringing data from analogue sensors to the test bench controllers would require an additional control system. With the R8RT, this is done faster, cheaper and more accurately by feeding the data in real-time over EtherCAT to the controller.

The R8RT requires fewer cables. The EtherCAT interface eliminates the need for analogue input stage on a third party controller. Being an all-in-one instrument for in-vehicle test bench use, the R8RT is very cost effective. This easily configurable single cable from DAQ to controller will save time and reduce any potential for human error.

The R8RT will improve signal quality with perfectly conditioned signals transmitted to the test bench controller over EtherCAT instead of analogue. Test bench control data is transferred over EtherCAT to the controller and can be recorded and analysed in DEWESoft Software.

A best-in-class provider of data measurement devices, DEWESoft is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

