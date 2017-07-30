Crystal’s next gen rugged rackmount computer series

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Crystal Group announces the release of their redesigned rugged rackmount computer series integrated with the latest Intel Xeon Scalable Processor family powered by Skylake. Crystal Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer hardware.

Representing the next generation of Crystal Group's rugged rackmount products, the new computer series includes a host of robust enhancements such as substantially higher compute performance, greater scalability, increased security, and even more agility to adapt to changing technologies.

Crystal is taking full advantage of the new Xeon Scalable Processor architecture to build their next generation of rugged rackmount computers. These devices will be optimised to withstand tough conditions such as shock, vibration, extreme temperature, sand and dust under full CPU load.

Crystal’s updated rugged rackmount computers featuring Intel Xeon Scalable Processing technology utilise multiple cores of dramatically enhanced processing capability to deliver greater CPU and GPU performance, reduced power consumption and an improved power/performance ratio.

The new line of rugged rackmount computers is ideal for a variety of applications requiring high compute capability and performance in harsh environments including: Artificial Intelligence (AI); Autonomous Vehicles; Communications; Monitoring and Surveillance; Sensor Fusion; Signal Awareness; Situation Analysis; Spectrum Analysis; and Video Recording.

The new Xeon class rugged computer line-up will join the 6th and 7th Generation Core i7/i5/i3 equipped RE1218M and RE1312 rugged embedded computers, as part of Crystal Group's broad range of rugged computer solutions. These rugged rack mounted products with the Xeon Scalable Processor technology will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.