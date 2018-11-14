Search
Crystal RS114PS18 1U rugged carbon fibre servers
New rugged 1.5U server maximising reliability of military systems
Crystal Group introduces a new rugged 1.5U server designed to boost the performance, readiness and availability of essential military systems.
Weather ready rugged embedded computers
Crystal Group has introduced a new range of rugged embedded computers designed specifically for reliable computing in volatile environments.
New fanless rugged embedded computer for demanding conditions
Crystal RS114PS18 1U rugged carbon fibre servers

By Metromatics 14 November 2018
Supplier News
article image Crystal’s RS114PS18 1U rugged carbon fibre server
07 38684255

Crystal Group presents a new 1U rugged carbon fibre server designed and field-tested to provide failsafe and long life performance in extreme conditions.

Part of Crystal's rugged carbon server product line, the new RS114PS18 delivers high-end computing performance in a 1U chassis with a depth of 45.7cm to fit almost any rack space. As processing performance continues to improve, Crystal is dedicated to minimising the SWaP envelope of the RS114PS18.

Key features of Crystal’s RS114PS18 1U rugged carbon fibre servers include ultra-lightweight chassis (5.44-6.35 kg) providing EMI/EMC protection and shock and vibration resilience; up to 512 GB of memory; easily mounted design using Delrin glides or Jonathan rails; up to 6 removable 6.35cm drive bays; expandable with 1 slot; and leading edge Intel Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge, Haswell or Broadwell CPU options

The ultra-lightweight carbon fibre chassis makes this product line a popular choice for airborne, shipboard, land-based, and transit case applications.

This portfolio of rugged and industrial computing products from Crystal is engineered and tested to withstand challenging environments, meet and exceed military and industrial standards, and provide the latest COTS technologies and benefits, such as cost, availability, upgradability, and flexibility.

The Crystal Group is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.

Servers Industrial Computing Equipment