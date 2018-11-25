Crystal RE1014 rugged embedded computers for challenging environments

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Crystal Group presents a new range of embedded computer systems that are field-tested to withstand shock and vibration, extended temperature ranges, and harsh environments.

Featuring an all-aluminium chassis, the new Crystal RE1014 embedded computers are built compact and rugged for powerful performance, offer simple configuration, and boast advanced thermal management.

The RE1014 is part of Crystal’s portfolio of rugged and industrial computing products that have been engineered and tested to withstand challenging environments, and meet and exceed military and industrial standards, providing the latest COTS technology and benefits such as affordability, availability, upgradability, and flexibility.

Crystal Group’s embedded computer systems follow the Intel roadmap to ensure access to the latest, powerful Intel chipsets and processors.

Key features of Crystal RE1014 rugged embedded computers include compact construction with a footprint of just 6.096 x 41.91 x 27.94 cm; panel or rack mount options; power dual and Quad Core i7 CPU options; up to four SSD hard drives; and billet construction from milled strain hardened 6061T651 structural aircraft aluminium.

Customers are also assured of fast and effective support worldwide thanks to Crystal’s global network.

The Crystal Group is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.