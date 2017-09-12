Compact CAN and FlexRay data logger with 128GB storage

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

Measurement technology specialist Ipetronik has released a new range of compact data loggers designed for applications requiring CAN and FlexRay protocol measurements as well as traffic measurements.

The new Ipetronik µCROS XL features integrated Wake-on-CAN, Wake-on-FlexRay, and NoMessageLost functions, guaranteeing the recording of all messages after the trigger event. The data logger is also ideal for harsh environment applications.

Key features of the new Ipetronik µCROS XL data loggers include internal storage capacity of 128GB; 4 CAN high speed and 2 FlexRay interfaces, Wake-on-CAN, Wake-on-FlexRay (WoC, WoFR), Quick-start and NoMessageLost (NML) functions; multiplex video channels for USB and IP cameras; integrated 3G modem, Wi-Fi and GPS receiver; and configuration via the Phoenix software and web interface.

Camera systems can be easily integrated with the µCROS XL data logger using the USB interface; all common USB cameras using the MJPEG data format can be connected. IP camera systems (AXIS, BASLER, LINKSYS, etc.) are also supported with the Real Time Streaming Protocol.

Ipetronik is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.