AcroPack AP500 Series I/O modules for defence and automation

The AcroPack AP500 Series is Acromag’s latest PCIe-based modules providing asynchronous serial communication in defence and automation applications.

Offering up to eight RS232 or RS422/485 communication ports with 256-byte FIFO buffers, the new boards minimise CPU interaction for improved system performance. An extended version of the mPCIe specification, they feature a 100-pin connector to handle the I/O.

The new I/O modules plug into AcroPack PCIe or VPX carriers in any combination for embedded applications running on Linux, Windows, or VxWorks operating systems. Acromag’s AcroPack PCIe or VPX carrier holds up to four mini-PCIe or AcroPack mezzanine modules.

For easy integration of AP modules with real-time software application programs, Acromag offers C libraries for VxWorks and other operating systems. The libraries provide generic routines (source code included) to handle reads, writes, interrupts, and other functions. Demonstration programs enable developers to quickly exercise the I/O modules before attaching the routines to the application program, helping them save hours of troubleshooting and debugging.

Being SWaP-C optimised and ROHS compliant, this COTS line of AcroPack modules is ideal for scientific development labs as well as applications in military, aerospace, defence and automation sectors.

AcroPack AP500 Series serial communication modules update Acromag’s popular Industry Pack I/O modules with a PCIe interface format. Providing an asynchronous serial communication interface for your system, the tech-refresh design of the AcroPack modules offers a compact, low-cost I/O with the same functionality and memory map of the existing Industry Pack modules and a rugged form factor.

The AP500 Series AcroPack serial communication modules include:

AP500 Serial RS232 communication module featuring four RS232 serial ports, extended temperature operation and PCIe bus interface.

AP512 Quad Serial RS422/485 communication module featuring four asynchronous, full duplex RS422B serial ports (supports RS485).

AP520 Octal Serial RS232 communication module featuring eight RS232 serial ports, extended temperature operation and PCIe bus interface.

AP521 Octal Serial RS422/485 communication module featuring eight RS422/485 serial ports, extended temperature operation and PCIe bus interface.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.