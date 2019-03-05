Acromag's XMC730 multifunction I/O XMC mezzanine modules

Acromag’s XMC730 is a new range of XMC mezzanine modules providing flexible, high-density I/O with high-performance DMA to solve a variety of SWaP-challenges.

The DMA transfer support moves data between module memory, freeing the CPU from the burden of moving data between Module memory and System memory over the PCIe bus. These boards are designed for commercial off-the shelf (COTS) applications providing an abundance of I/O options to save I/O slots.

Acromag offers C Libraries for VxWorks, Linux, and Windows DLL Driver Software, which provide generic routines to handle Reads, Writes, Interrupts and other functions. Demonstration programs enable the developer to quickly exercise the I/O modules before attaching the routines to the Application Program. The Diagnostic Tool can save hours of troubleshooting and debugging for the developer.

Key features of Acromag’s XMC730 include ability to perform analogue I/O, digital I/O, and counter/timer functions; 3 models providing front 68-pin SCSI-2 I/O connection or rear P16 and P4 I/O connectors; 16 differential or 32 single-ended analogue inputs and 8 analogue output channels; and 16 bidirectional I/O channels and 32-bit multifunction counter-timers.

The three models available in the new multifunction I/O XMC mezzanine modules range include XMC730 - Front I/O 68-Pin; XMC730E - Front I/O 68-Pin + Extended Temperature; and XMC730CC - Rear P16 & P4 + Conduction-Cooled.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.