Acromag's new multifunction I/O XMC mezzanine modules

Acromag introduces the XMC730, a new multifunction XMC mezzanine module providing flexible, high-density I/O with high-performance DMA to solve a variety of SWaP challenges.

Part of Acromag’s expanded general purpose I/O offering, the XMC730 is an XMC version of their very popular PMC730 multifunction I/O module. The XMC730 performs analogue input, analogue output, digital I/O and counter/timer functions.

With the ever-increasing use of 3U and 6U VPX, Acromag recognised the need to reinvent the PMC730 card in an XMC version, thereby allowing customers to take advantage of increasing speed requirements while still maintaining the flexible I/O configurations that the XMC730 offers, and at a very affordable price.

The DMA transfer support moves data between module memory, freeing the CPU from the burden of moving data between module memory and system memory over the PCIe bus. These boards are designed for commercial off-the shelf (COTS) applications providing abundant I/O options to save I/O slots.

Key features of the new Acromag XMC730 XMC mezzanine modules include choice of three models providing front 68-pin SCSI-2 I/O connection or rear P16 and P4 I/O connectors; conduction-cooled versions available; 16 differential or 32 single-ended analogue inputs and 8 analogue output channels; and 16 bidirectional I/O channels and 32-bit multifunction counter-timers.

The Acromag XMC730 also offers C libraries for VxWorks, Linux, and Windows DLL driver software, which provide generic routines to handle reads, writes, interrupts and other functions; demonstration programs enabling the developer to quickly exercise the I/O modules before attaching the routines to the application program; and diagnostic tool helping save hours of troubleshooting and debugging.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.