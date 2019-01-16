Acromag’s XMC631 10-GbE Ethernet Network Interface Card

The new XMC631 module from Acromag is an XMC Ethernet Network Interface Card providing up to four independent 10-GbE interface ports.
Different models are available for extended temperature operation and VITA 42/61 connector options to support a PCIe Gen 3 interface. Four SFP+ ports support optical or copper cabling.
Key features of Acromag’s XMC631 modules include Intel XL710 quad-port 10-gigabit Ethernet controller delivering high performance and powerful networking capabilities; advanced virtualisation, intelligent offload and accelerator technologies optimising network performance; and intelligent offloading features of the XL710 controller combined with the processing power of a Xeon-D processor delivering outstanding performance and efficiency in an embedded system.
Designed for COTS applications, these rugged XMC mezzanine modules offer a high-density, high-performance solution for network interface applications. Acromag’s XMC631 is ideal for use in defence, aerospace, industrial, and scientific research computing systems.
Performance specifications:
- Ethernet Interface - Ethernet Controller: Intel XL710
- Network Interface: Four SFP+ 10-Gigabit Ethernet interfaces
- XMC Host Interface - XMC Compliance: ANSI/VITA 42.0 specification for XMC module mechanicals and connectors; ANSI/VITA 42.3 specification for XMC modules with PCI Express interface
- Electrical/ Mechanical - SFP+ Connectors: Four front panel connector cages for insertion of SFP+ transceiver modules supporting optical or copper cables. Compliant with SFF-8431 specification. XMC Connectors: P15 for PCIe bus via eight high-speed serial lanes. Available as VITA 42 standard or VITA 61 upgrade for PCIe Gen 3 applications
- Environmental - Operating Temperature Range: Industrial: 0 to 70°C
Features and benefits:
- Four SFP+ ports support 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-T and 10GSFP+Cu connections
- PCIe x8 Gen 3 interface
- IEEE 1588 and 802.1AS precision timing
- IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE)
- Advanced traffic steering capability increases transaction rates and reduces latency
- VMDq for emulated path
- Dynamic load balancing
- Flexible port partitioning (PCI-SIG SR-IOV)
- Tx/Rx IP, TCP/UDP/SCTP, IPv4/IPv6 checksum offloads lower processor usage
- Jumbo frame packet support up to 9.5KB
- Up to -40 to 85°C operation
- Linux and Windows support
- CE compliant
Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .