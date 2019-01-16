Acromag’s XMC631 10-GbE Ethernet Network Interface Card

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The new XMC631 module from Acromag is an XMC Ethernet Network Interface Card providing up to four independent 10-GbE interface ports.

Different models are available for extended temperature operation and VITA 42/61 connector options to support a PCIe Gen 3 interface. Four SFP+ ports support optical or copper cabling.

Key features of Acromag’s XMC631 modules include Intel XL710 quad-port 10-gigabit Ethernet controller delivering high performance and powerful networking capabilities; advanced virtualisation, intelligent offload and accelerator technologies optimising network performance; and intelligent offloading features of the XL710 controller combined with the processing power of a Xeon-D processor delivering outstanding performance and efficiency in an embedded system.

Designed for COTS applications, these rugged XMC mezzanine modules offer a high-density, high-performance solution for network interface applications. Acromag’s XMC631 is ideal for use in defence, aerospace, industrial, and scientific research computing systems.

Performance specifications:

Ethernet Interface - Ethernet Controller: Intel XL710

Network Interface: Four SFP+ 10-Gigabit Ethernet interfaces

XMC Host Interface - XMC Compliance: ANSI/VITA 42.0 specification for XMC module mechanicals and connectors; ANSI/VITA 42.3 specification for XMC modules with PCI Express interface

Electrical/ Mechanical - SFP+ Connectors: Four front panel connector cages for insertion of SFP+ transceiver modules supporting optical or copper cables. Compliant with SFF-8431 specification. XMC Connectors: P15 for PCIe bus via eight high-speed serial lanes. Available as VITA 42 standard or VITA 61 upgrade for PCIe Gen 3 applications

Environmental - Operating Temperature Range: Industrial: 0 to 70°C

Features and benefits:

Four SFP+ ports support 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-T and 10GSFP+Cu connections

PCIe x8 Gen 3 interface

IEEE 1588 and 802.1AS precision timing

IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE)

Advanced traffic steering capability increases transaction rates and reduces latency

VMDq for emulated path

Dynamic load balancing

Flexible port partitioning (PCI-SIG SR-IOV)

Tx/Rx IP, TCP/UDP/SCTP, IPv4/IPv6 checksum offloads lower processor usage

Jumbo frame packet support up to 9.5KB

Up to -40 to 85°C operation

Linux and Windows support

CE compliant

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .