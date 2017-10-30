Acromag’s user configurable Artix-7 FPGA modules with plug-in I/O

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

The new Acromag XMC-7A modules feature a high-performance user-configurable Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA enhanced with high-speed memory and a high-throughput serial bus interface. The result is a powerful and flexible I/O processor module capable of executing custom instruction sets and algorithms, and designed for applications requiring low-power without sacrificing high performance.

The logic-optimised FPGA is well-suited for a broad range of applications including hardware simulation, communications, in-circuit diagnostics, military servers, signal intelligence, and image processing.

Acromag XMC-7A modules support both front and rear I/O. Front I/O processing is supported by various plug-in AXM mezzanine cards to add the flexibility of a wide range of analogue and digital I/O to the design.

The rear I/O provides an 8-lane high-speed serial interface on the P16 XMC port for customer installed soft cores. P16 also supports 34 SelectI/O channels with the P4 port adding another 60 SelectI/O and global clock lines. SelectI/O signals are Artix-7 FPGA I/O pins that support single-ended I/O (LVCMOS, HSTL, SSTL) and differential I/O standards (LVDS, HT, LVPECL, BLVDS, HSTL, SSTL).

Key benefits of Acromag’s Artix-7 FPGA modules include ability to greatly increase DSP algorithm performance for faster throughput using multiple channels and parallel hardware architectures; ability to free up CPU cycles by offloading algorithmic-intensive tasks to the FPGA co-processor; ideal for high-performance customised embedded systems; and optimising system performance by integrating high-speed programmable logic with the flexibility of software running on MicroBlaze soft processors.

Acromag’s Engineering Design Kit provides software utilities and example VHDL code to simplify program development and get the user up and running quickly: A JTAG interface enables on-board debugging; additional Xilinx tools help finish the system faster; FPGA performance maximised with Vivado or ISE Design Suite; and rapid debugging of logic and serial interfaces with ChipScope Pro tools.

Key features of Acromag XMC-7A200 modules include reconfigurable Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA with 200k logic cells; 128M x 64-bit DDR3 SDRAM; 32M x 16-bit parallel flash memory for MicroBlaze FPGA program code storage; 4-lane high-speed serial interface on rear P15 connector for PCIe Gen 1/2 (standard), Serial RapidI/O, 10Gb Ethernet, Xilinx Aurora; 8-lane high-speed interfaces on rear P16 connector for customer-installed soft cores; 60 SelectI/O or 30 LVDS pairs plus 2 global clock pairs direct to FPGA via rear P4 port; 34 SelectI/O or 17 LVDS pairs plus 2 global clock pairs direct to FPGA via rear P16 port; DMA support enabling data transfer between system memory and on-board memory; and support for Xilinx ChipScope Pro interface.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics.

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.