Acromag’s universal input displays with transmitter and alarm capabilities

Acromag's VPM3000 display - The big 31mm high numerals are clearly visible from far away, even in bright sunlight

Acromag announces the first release from their new Vertu brand of innovative instrumentation – the VPM3000 Series of universal input displays with transmitter and alarm capabilities.

These instruments combine the digital indicator function of a panel meter with optional signal conditioning for 4-20mA transmitter output and/or alarm trip solid-state relays. The big and bright 31mm high numerals are clearly visible from far away, even in bright sunlight. Field-selectable inputs accept process current/voltage and temperature sensor signals including 4-20mA, ±20mA, 0-10V, ±10V, Pt RTDs, and most common thermocouple varieties. For additional versatility, units can provide power to drive a 4-20mA transmitter and other instruments. Modbus RTU serial communication is also supported.

Key features of the VPM3000 displays include easy set up and installation; configurable using front-panel pushbuttons, free Windows software, or a copy function from other units; models available for operation from 85-265V AC or 12-36V DC power sources; AC units providing single or dual isolated 24V DC supplies to power a 4-20mA transmitter or other instruments; shallow-depth 1/8 DIN enclosure with NEMA 4X front panel simplifying installation; and UL/cUL listing meeting industrial control equipment safety requirements.

These versatile signal conditioners can satisfy requirements for a process or temperature transmitter, alarm trips and high-visibility display with a single unit.

Also, advanced capabilities of the VPM3000 displays increase value. In addition to converting sensor signals to a scaled 4-20mA current for retransmission to controllers or recorders, units can also perform flow computation functions. The square root function can linearize the signal from a differential pressure transmitter to display flow rate in engineering units. A low-flow cut-off feature sets a user-defined threshold that forces the display to zero for slow flow rates that often produce unsteady output from a differential pressure transmitter. A pushbutton easily toggles display of min/max values. Dual relays enable a variety of alarm trip configurations for high/low, high/high, and low/low limit triggers.

Acromag’s new line of panel meters can also be used for process on/off control and pump alternation applications. For desktop monitoring and data acquisition applications, the free software can display and log data from multiple meters on your PC.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For more information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.