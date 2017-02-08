Acromag’s i2o peer-to-peer technology simplifies remote Ethernet communication

I would like to enquire about Metromatics

A peer-to-peer communication technology from measurement and control products manufacturer Acromag is providing a simple and reliable way to communicate with multiple remote sites linked over Ethernet.

In a situation where customers have their operations spread across multiple remote locations and linked over an Ethernet network, with each site requiring discrete outputs, Acromag's i2o peer-to-peer communication on the XT1111 Modbus/TCP discrete I/O module can send one signal from a central control room PLC to be split and re-transmitted to the many remote sites at the same time.

These modules interface discrete I/O signals between measurement and control devices over Ethernet. Channels are individually configurable for input or low-side switched output operation.

Key features of the XT1111 discrete IO modules include input range of 0-32V DC, TTL thresholds and output range of 0-32V DC, open-drain, up to 250mA; Ethernet communication comprising of Modbus TCP/IP, Ethernet/IP, Profinet, i2o peer-to-peer, 10/100Base-T(X) PriorityChannel device determinism; power requirement of 12 to 32V DC (2.5W); 16 solid-state discrete I/O channels; and simple USB configuration.

Acromag’s XT1111 Modbus/TCP discrete I/O modules feature a rugged construction, high density design, and easy USB-to-PC/Windows setup, all combining to deliver a very effective I/O solution. These units are ideal for remote monitoring, distributed control, and SCADA applications.

Models include: XT1111 Modbus/TCP and i2o protocol; XT1112 Ethernet/IP protocol; and XT1113 Profinet protocol.

Acromag offers a complete line of embedded I/O products including bus boards, mezzanine modules, wiring accessories, and software to serve diverse industries such as military, aerospace, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and scientific research laboratories.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

Please visit the Metromatics website at www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255 for more information.