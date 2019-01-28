Acromag’s dual channel transmitters for signal isolation and conversion

Acromag has introduced new dual-channel versions of their popular process transmitters for signal conditioning of temperature, voltage, current, and resistance sensor inputs.

Acromag’s new DT Series dual channel transmitters offer a more cost-effective and space-saving solution to interface a variety of process and sensor signals to the user’s control systems.

Key features include two independent signal conditioning channels in a 17.5mm wide module delivering significant savings compared to multiple single-channel transmitter units; signal splitter mode allowing one input to drive both outputs; loop-powered 2-wire and externally-powered (7-32V DC) 4-wire versions also available; and input options for process current, DC voltage, thermocouple, RTD, and resistance signal types with proportional process current or unipolar/bipolar voltage output.

A USB port simplifies setup on a PC with Windows software or on an Android mobile device using Acromag’s Agility app. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and a wide operating temperature range make DT transmitters ideal for use in harsh environments.

These dual-channel transmitters are a better fit for control panels and budgets without sacrificing performance, capabilities, or convenience.

The DT series process transmitters also offer high-resolution A/D converters performing high accuracy measurements with repeatability and stability; high voltage isolation that separates each input, output, and power circuit from each other; and free configuration software that helps users to quickly select I/O ranges and precisely scale input/output limits.

Each model supports several input ranges and can output a proportional 0/4-20mA, 0-10V, or ±10V DC signal. Removable, front-facing terminal blocks facilitate wiring. A rail power bus option can supply multiple units from a single connection or establish redundant power.

The DT series signal conditioners deliver high performance, convenience and flexibility.

Acromag is represented in Australia and New Zealand by Metromatics .

For further information, please visit the Metromatics website www.metromatics.com.au or call (07) 3868-4255.