VISION BY METRIX AUTOMATION

FOR ADVANCED MACHINES & AUTOMATION PROJECTS

An award-winning series of PLC + HMI controllers, ranging from palm-sized controllers with onboard I/O to large-screen controllers with snap-in I/O. Vision is a true workhorse: reliable, versatile, field-hardened – a cost-effective All-in-One controller.

New – Remote Operator mobile app for the Vision™ and Samba™ series. Available from Apple’s App and Google Play stores.

VISION HARDWARE

Vision offers a model to meet any advanced control project need. Palm-size Vision All-in-One controllers offer a broad range of built-in I/O configurations. Larger-screen Visions support a variety of I/O modules that snap onto the back of the controller to supply onboard I/O. All Vision controllers are expandable. I/O Expansion Modules can supply digital, relay, high-speed, thermocouple and load cell.