UNISTREAM BY METRIX AUTOMATION
Powerful PLC with incredible HMI features and a built-in webserver. Completely modular and scalable hardware – backed by the most efficient programming software you have ever used. Execute high-end projects on time and within budget, their features include
POWERFUL CPUS
faster scan time,up to 2048 I/Os, & over 2MB of operand memory.
HIGH-QUALITY
Quality HMI touch panels + an easy-to-use HMI editor for elegant screen design.
COM PORTS
Ethernet, CANbus, USB host & device, Audio Out, add RS232/RS485 ports via COM modules.
UNIAPPS
Use the HMI to access & edit data, monitor, troubleshoot & debug and more.Metrix Automation information and contact details
