UNISTREAM BY METRIX AUTOMATION

FOR HIGH-END MACHINES & AUTOMATION PROJECTS

Powerful PLC with incredible HMI features and a built-in webserver. Completely modular and scalable hardware – backed by the most efficient programming software you have ever used. Execute high-end projects on time and within budget, their features include





POWERFUL CPUS

faster scan time,up to 2048 I/Os, & over 2MB of operand memory.

HIGH-QUALITY

Quality HMI touch panels + an easy-to-use HMI editor for elegant screen design.

COM PORTS

Ethernet, CANbus, USB host & device, Audio Out, add RS232/RS485 ports via COM modules.

UNIAPPS

Use the HMI to access & edit data, monitor, troubleshoot & debug and more.