Samba Hardware by Metrix

FOR SMALL MACHINES

Boost the price/profit ratio with award-winning Samba—a perfect fit for any small machine or simple project that requires a true PLC controller and a high resolution HMI color touchscreen.

SAMBA HARDWARE

Upgrade your low-end projects with an elegant HMI screen, without sacrificing PLC functionality. Samba™ offers a range of on-board I/O configurations. Offering a flat fascia, compliant with IP66/IP65/NEMA4X—Samba is an excellent fit for food & pharmaceutical applications.

