JAZZ & M91 BY METRIX AUTOMATION

by Metrix Automation
Jazz & M91 Hardware
Jazz & M91 Hardware
FOR SIMPLE PLC CONTROL—WITH TEXT-ONLY HMI + KEYPAD

Jazz ® & M91™ are full-function PLCs with onboard I/Os and a built-in textual HMI panel, specifically designed to control small machines and simple-to-medium automation tasks. Compact, economical–low-budget control without compromising on features.

JAZZ & M91 Hardware

Both Jazz® & M91™ HMI panels offer 2 lines x 16 characters text display and embedded keypad. Both are available in models offering a range of on-board I/O configurations including high-speed and temperature options. M91 is also scalable, and is compatible with a full line of I/O expansion modules.

