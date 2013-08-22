Submersible level sensor for sewage and water level monitoring

The MRL series level transmitter offers a high accuracy level measurement (~0.1%) with outstanding media compatibility. Aside from water, it can also be used for measuring in harsh media environment, such as hydrocarbon, acidic, base and sewage. Sensors can be customised to provide reading in voltage, mA, mV and digital output. Some typical applications of MRL series include:

Sewage water level/ pressure monitoring

Tank water level in wastewater treatment plant

Overflow monitoring

MRL21 General Use Submersible Level Sensor

MRL21 level transmitter is a rugged entry-level level transmitter constructed with SS316L or Tantalum diaphragm. It is available in pressure ranges from 0 mH2­O to 200 mH2­O. MRL21 series is available either with integrated amplifier or with separate amplifier for measurement in an area where space is limited. Other variant of this series, MRL22 and MRL28, are also available with mV output and digital output, respectively.

MRL23 Submersible Level Sensor for corrosive environment

MRL23 is housed in a protective PVDF housing for measurement in a harsh and corrosive environment such as that in sewage applications. This design offer protection from reverse polarity and transient current, making it ideal for long term application. The MRL23 series is available in pressure ranges from 0 mH2­O to 500 mH2­O

MRL24 Submersible Level Sensor with integrated temperature sensor

The MRL24 series feature an integrated temperature sensor for simultaneous measurement of level and temperature at any time. This rugged, compact level transmitter is available in standard pressure measurement range of 0 mH2­O to 200 mH2­O and temperature range from -20oC to 100oC. It is ideal for measurement of any liquid compatible with stainless steel.

MRL25 Submersible Level Sensor for low voltage

The MRL25 is designed to accommodate low voltage application, supplied by 3 to 5VDC input. It is available in pressure ranges from 0 mH2­O to 50 mH2­O. The MRL25 is also available as integrated or separate amplifier for measurement in restricted space.