Low cost pressure transducer for OEM and high-volume application

by MeasureX Pty Ltd
MRB23 is a silicon-based piezoresistive pressure transducer specifically designed for applications where accurate pressure measurement is required at minimum cost. The sensor housing and membrane are constructed from 304 stainless steel and SS316L, respectively. The housing and circuitry can be mass-produced which makes MRB23 ideal for OEM applications.

The MRB23 is available in standard pressure range of -1 to 1000 bar with selectable accuracy version 0.5% or 0.25%. The sensor design is compact and has excellent price-to-performance ratio. It can provide data readout in mA or V output and is ideal for general pressure measurement in the industry. Variants of MRB23 is also available with Digital output, MRB28 Some of the typical applications of MRB23 include:

  • Water level monitoring in open cut mining
  • Hydrostatic level control
  • Hydrology research
  • Production machinery
