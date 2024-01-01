Search

Inductive LVDT sensor for measuring displacement in dynamic environment

by MeasureX Pty Ltd
Visit Website
logo
03 9558 2420

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The inductive linear variable differential transducer displacement sensor from MeasureX offer the highest precision when used for measuring displacement in a harsh dynamic condition. Our lvdt sensors are compact and miniature in size, offering flexibility to measure displacement in automation and research application, where space is often limited. They are available in three different designs; spring-loaded, core-separated and pneumatic driven.

Key features include:

Measurement range of 2mm – 500mm

0.01 microns resolution

Standard 0.5% accuracy (optional 0.25%)

Some typical applications of our LVDT displacement sensors include:

  • Automation
  • Hydraulic cylinder positioning
  • Gap and tolerance control
  • Valve position control
  • Rail inspection
  • Mining & Construction
MeasureX Pty Ltd information and contact details

Contact MeasureX Pty Ltd

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
U14, 42 Garden Blvd
Melbourne
VIC 3172
Tel: 03 9558 2420

Contact MeasureX Pty Ltd

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox