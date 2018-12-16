Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the new Viavi ONX620V OneExpert multifunction HFC testers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Specific to the Australian market, the ONX-620V is suitable for 'TAP down' on NBN's HFC network. Initially released without DOCSIS (and upstream readings) capability, the ONX-620V has now been approved for its full suite of functionality by NBN.

Key features of the new Viavi ONX-620V OneExpert multifunction HFC testers include user-friendly interface and pass/fail results simplifying and speeding up testing for NBN HFC technicians of all levels of expertise; real-time channel identification eliminating the need for channel plans and plan-related errors; field-exchangeable DOCSIS/RF module and unique dual-diplexer design supporting 42/85 MHz networks with included Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz; and Bluetooth and StrataSync support. The user can also simulate ingress and downstream testing with the tester.

Measurement Rentals also offers the ONX-580 handheld ADSL/VDSL copper tester for hire. Ideal for testing G.fast and ADSL2+/VDSL2 including bonded and vectored pairs, copper, POTS, and coax/HPNA, the tester has a multi-touch, friendly user interface that leverages user experience from smartphones and tablets.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

