Viavi OLA-55 single mode optical attenuator from Measurement Rentals

By Measurement Rentals 03 April 2017
article image Viavi OLA-55 single mode optical attenuator
Measurement Rentals has introduced the Viavi OLA-55 single mode optical attenuator to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The SmartClass OLA-55 (optical level attenuator) is a future-proof instrument designed for system testing, installation, maintenance and production of single-mode fibres. The minimised differential group delay (DGD) makes the OLA-55 suitable for 40 Gbps systems.

Key features of ViaviOLA-55 single mode optical attenuators include wavelength of 1260 - 1650 in 1nm increments, and calibrated wavelengths of 1310, 1550, 1625 nm to measure attenuation of 2 - 60dB and maximum level of +23dBm; and ease of use with single hand operation, quick start with no warm-up time required, and reduced testing time.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.

Optical Attenuators Test And Measurement Equipment