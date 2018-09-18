Viavi MTS-5800 10/100/1000 and 10GE Ethernet network testers

Measurement Rentals introduces the new Viavi MTS-5800 handheld network tester (10Mbps to 10G) to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

One of the most comprehensive and popular RFC-2544 Ethernet traffic analysers in the market, the new Viavi MTS-5800 with 10GB Ethernet interface now provides a total solution for Ethernet and LAN traffic analysis requirements.

The Viavi (formally known as JDSU) MTS-5800 is a high-performance, dual port, handheld network tester for installing and troubleshooting Ethernet networks over copper and fibre. Addressing the challenges of the Carrier Ethernet evolution, the MTS-5800 handheld network tester supports both legacy and emerging technologies required to handle various network applications including metro/core, mobile backhaul, and business services installations.

Key features of Viavi MTS-5800 handheld network testers include MTS-5822P configuration, which tests and troubleshoots converged Ethernet/IP networks at 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, GigE and 10GE interfaces; ability to test Layer 1-3 Ethernet/IP SLAs with an automated, enhanced RFC 2544/ SAMComplete per ITU-T Y.1564; robust troubleshooting capabilities including network discovery, top talker analysis, deep packet capture, packet analysis, and expert guidance; LEDs to indicate plug-ins for tests and streamlined user interface providing simple pass/fail, green/red results; and up to 4 hours of battery test time and a rapid boot-up from power-on to test start.

The Viavi MTS-5800 is typically hired in pairs for end-to-end testing, and can also run two dual-port tests simultaneously on its dual 10/100/1000Mb interfaces. The unit also simplifies 10GE (10 gigabit Ethernet, 10Gb Ethernet)) LAN testing with a built-in 10GB port, using the same easy-to-use user interface as it does for the 10/100/1000M testing. Each unit has one 10GB port, so two units are required for end-to-end testing of 10Gb links.

The Viavi MTS-5800 comes with user documentation on a USB memory stick, 2x Finisar 850nm SFP - FTLF8519P3BNL, 2x Finisar 1310nm SFP - FTLF1318P3BTL, 1x Finisar 850nm SFP+ 10GigE - FTLX8574D3BCL, 1x Finisar 1310nm SFP+ 10GigE - FTLX1471D3BCL, Stylus (attached to mainframe kick stand), Cat 5E RJ-45 to RJ-45 Cable, External Clock Cable, BNC (f) to SMA (m) Adaptor, Calibration Certificate plus more.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

