Viavi MTS-4000 V2 network testers with MPO OTDR package

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals introduces the new Viavi MTS-4000 V2 handheld network testers with MPO OTDR package (single-mode) to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

One of the most comprehensive RFC-2544 Ethernet traffic analysers in the market, the Viavi (formally JDSU and also MTS4K-MPO-OTDR) MTS-4000 V2 is well suited for use in high-density fibre environments, with the multi-fibre MPO cables eliminating the expense of running individual patch cords for each service turn-up.

Single-mode multi-fibre MPO cables have also been more recently introduced into access telecom architectures such as FTTH, FTTA or C-RAN, enabling faster deployment, easier cable management and higher density fibre panels. The use of an MPO switch is the best way to accurately and quickly characterise individual fibres of MPO cables with an OTDR.

With the rising bandwidth and cloud services, there is increasing interest in fibre optics for data centre networks. To achieve longer distances, higher capacities and higher-density connections, data centre operators are deploying single-mode multi-fibre MPO interconnects.

The Viavi T-BERD/MTS-4000 V2 OTDR platform with MPO switch module is an all-in-one versatile solution to qualify, certify and troubleshoot multi-fibre MPO cables. Equipped with a single piece of equipment, field technicians no longer need to use fan-out/break-out cables to efficiently test and certify MPO links.

This professional OTDR can cover 1310/1550/1625 nm and has a large 7-inch indoor/outdoor colour display.

Key features also include lightweight platform weighing around 1.4kg; multi-layer network solution from physical to services layer; highly scalable with up to 2 field-replaceable modules; flexible connectivity for fast data transfer with 2xUSB 2.0, up to 1 Gb/s Ethernet; extended battery life using smart Lithium ion cell; scripting capability for automation, simplification and automatic data reporting; easy Internet access via installed web browser; remote control access allowing remote assistance from any expert user; and integration of basic applications such as HTML and PDF Reader.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.