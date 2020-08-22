RFC-2544 and Y.1564 Ethernet throughput analysis with Viavi MTS-5800

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals introduces the Viavi MTS-5800, the industry’s smallest 10G handheld instrument for Ethernet copper and fibre network testing, with full traffic analysis compliant with RFC-2544 and Y.1564 test procedures.

Mobility, business services and metro technicians can now test virtually any interface in their network as well as qualify fibre plants with one ultra-portable instrument. The MTS-5800 is compatible with the P5000i fibre microscope for connector end-face inspection and analysis (also available for hire from Measurement Rentals).

Key features of Viavi MTS-5800 include streamlined user interface providing simple pass/fail, green/red results; extended battery life enabling longer test times; ability to boot up rapidly from power-on to test start; and dual-port operation running two tests simultaneously (10/100/1000) plus single-port 10G/high-speed tests.

All MTS-5800 units are supplied with copper SFPs, single-mode fibre SFPs and optional multi-mode SFPs.

Measurement Rentals also offers the Viavi P5000i fibre microscope, and OMK-36P light source/ power meter kits for hire.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates, with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.