Rent Viavi MTS-5800 10/100/1000/10G network testers

Measurement Rentals has added the very latest Viavi MTS5822P dual 10GE handheld Ethernet and E1 PDH testers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet. The MTS-5800 is now supplied with copper, single-mode fibre and new optional multi-mode optical interfaces with 10/100/1000 and 10GB rates.

The Viavi MTS-5800 family (formerly known as JDSU MTS-5800) consists of high-performance, dual port, handheld network testers designed for the installation and troubleshooting of Ethernet networks over copper and fibre, as well as E1 PDH links.

This handheld network tester addresses the challenges of the Carrier Ethernet evolution, supporting both legacy and emerging technologies required to handle various network applications including metro/core, mobile backhaul, and business services installations. The Viavi MTS5822P network testers can test and troubleshoot converged Ethernet/IP networks at 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, GigE and 10GE interfaces.

Key features include ability to test Layer 1-3 Ethernet/IP SLAs with an automated, enhanced RFC 2544/SAM complete per ITU-T Y.1564; robust troubleshooting capabilities including network discovery, top talker analysis, deep packet capture, packet analysis, and expert guidance; LEDs indicating plug-ins for tests; streamlined user interface with simple pass/fail (green/red) results; up to 4 hours of battery test time; rapid boot-up from power-on to test start; and dual-port operation running two tests simultaneously.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.