Rent the Viavi MTS-4000 OTDR from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the new MTS-4000 Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) from Viavi (formally JDSU) to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Access network technologies are evolving quickly, driven by consumer demand for high-bandwidth services. Offerings such as high-speed Internet access, high-definition TV, and video on demand are pushing network performance requirements to new levels, increasing the complexity for technicians responsible for troubleshooting and maintaining services.

This dynamic environment requires service providers to necessarily equip technicians with a single, scalable easy-to-use test tool that addresses a wide range of test applications quickly and accurately under all field conditions.

A compact high-performance test platform designed for the installation and maintenance of fibre networks, the MTS-4000 OTDR supplied by Measurement Rentals comes with the Viavi 4136 single-mode OTDR module covering the three telecommunications standard wavelengths of 1310nm, 1550nm and 1625nm. An optional Viavi 4123 multi-mode module is also available for hire, adding 850nm and 1300nm wavelengths. MTS-4000 has two module slots and both modules will be supplied fully installed, eliminating any need for module-swapping out in the field.

Designed to offer field service technicians the highest levels of performance along with reliability, the MTS-4000 features a dual-modular handheld platform, large 7-inch touch screen display, and flexible connectivity including USB, high-speed 1 G Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth interfaces. It’s also equipped with automated test and data reporting capability and an integrated web browser.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

