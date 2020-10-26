Rent the new Yokogawa 51012 Lux Meter from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the new Yokogawa 51012 Lux Meter to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet. The meter is fully calibrated and measures luminance / brightness of light in the range of 0 Lx to 999,000 Lx.

The Yokogawa 51012 Digital Lux Meter is small, and lightweight meter that enables illuminance measurements with the meter separated from the light detector. The display adopts a large liquid crystal display (LCD) for ease in reading, and attention is also paid to operation key arrangement. The photoelectric element adopts a silicon photo diode for correcting the spectral luminous efficiency by combining with an optical filter in order to measure the illuminance of natural light. There is a microcomputer incorporated in this meter to realise an illuminance meter having excellent functions. There are also various functions incorporated in this meter, not found in conventional meters: a data-hold function; a timer-hold function; deviation display; an automatic power-off function; a response selection function; and others.

This 51012 digital illuminance meter has been designed, manufactured, and delivered under strict quality control criteria by a factory certified in the ISO 9001 Quality Standards.

The 51012 LUX Meter has special feature including 0.0 to 999,000 lx (5range), ±2%rdg±1dgt, Wide measurement range and high accuracy, Spectral response characteristics for visible range, Good oblique incident light characteristics, USB communication and USB power supply, and Recorder output.

