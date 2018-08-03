Search
Rent the new Viavi ONX-580 handheld ADSL/VDSL copper tester
Rent the new Viavi ONX-580 handheld ADSL/VDSL copper tester

By Measurement Rentals 03 August 2018
article image Viavi ONX-580 ADSL/VDSL copper tester
Measurement Rentals introduces the Viavi ONX-580 ADSL/VDSL copper tester to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Viavi (formally JDSU) ONX-VDSL-TMG-BV handheld ADSL/VDSL copper tester helps technicians fix problems for xDSL from G.fast to ADSL2+/VDSL2 including bonded and vectored pairs, copper, POTS, and coax/HPNA.

Designed as a direct replacement for the HST-3000 copper VDSL tester used for the NBN and other broadband services, this tester features a multi-touch, friendly user interface that leverages the user experience from smartphones and tablets.

Key features of the Viavi ONX-580 ADSL/VDSL copper tester include one button OneCheck TDR auto identifying fault types and locations right away; true customer experience with a standardised TrueSpeed test (RFC-6349); OneCheck automating field tests and simplifying copper and DSL results to consistently close jobs correctly; StrataSync cloud-enabled asset and test data management providing visibility for test results and completed tasks while keeping track of used instrument inventory; modular platform scales for new Wi-Fi, fibre, and xDSL technology including VDSL Profile 35b and G.fast; and OneExpert app using everyday mobile devices for remote control, data enhancements, and connectivity.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.

