Rent the new PIM Master 2100 MHz passive intermodulation analyser

Measurement Rentals has added the new Anritsu MW82119B PIM Master 2100 MHz passive intermodulation analysers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The PIM Master MW82119B is a 40 Watt, battery-operated high performance PIM tester that allows operators to fully characterise infrastructure passive intermodulation in a single, portable test instrument. Delivering up to three hours of battery operation, this PIM analyser allows operators to fully characterise infrastructure quality by measuring Return Loss, VSWR, Cable Loss, Passive Intermodulation, Distance-to-Fault, and Distance-to-PIM with a single test instrument.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.